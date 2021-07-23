Ali Zafar’s new music video crosses 1.3m views

The video has 17,000 likes on YouTube

Ali Zafar has forayed into the K-pop genre with his new music video Game Bun Gayi.

The song was released on July 21 and amassed 1.3 million views in just two days. “Game Bun Gayi comes as desi tarka with some K-pop looks and vibes,” the singer said.

Singer Alistair Alvin has lent her vocals in the new number as well. Zafar has collaborated with popular game application Free Fire for the project.

The video has racked up over 17,000 likes on YouTube.

Free Fire is a survival action game, the likes of PUBG. Developed by 111dots Studio and published by Garena, Free Fire was initially released in 2017.

