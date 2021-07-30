Usman Mukhtar, artist Mehrooz Waseem accuse each other of harassment

Usman Mukhtar has requested people to not cash in on his harassment revelations if they are “abusers” themselves.

“I would like to take a moment to address a few things,” the actor said. “First of all, if you’re an abuser, please don’t use my stories in any way whatsoever.”

The actor was referring to his Instagram stories in which he claimed to have been harassed by a woman he didn’t name. The artist Mehrooz Waseem publicly identified herself, however, shortly after Usman’s post, and presented her side of the story.



Usman’s claims

According to Usman, he was working on Mehrooz’s music video back in 2016. But due to persistent creative differences, he distanced himself from the project and asked Mehrooz to not give him credits and go ahead with the release, as he couldn’t relate to how the video had turned out.

A few years later, Mehrooz made “false” claims against Usman, who said her accusations varied from post to post. The filmmaker has denied that he had the video removed from Instagram, as he neither had his name associated with the project nor he reported it at the time of its release. Usman said he was harassed and bullied for one and a half years and registered a complaint with the FIA as well.

He has shared a screenshot of Mehrooz’s message, that shows her apologising to him.

He received support from Mahira Khan and Armeena Rana Khan, who commented that she had been “attacked” by the same person, too. Usman has disabled comments for the post.

Photo: Instagram/Usman Mukhtar

Mehrooz’s side of the story

Shortly after, Mehrooz came forward and shared a statement that she had submitted to the FIA.

According to Mehrooz, Usman was taken on to direct a video for her song Azaad in 2016. She was initially hesitant to work with him given the high charges, but agreed when he offered her a discount. She said Usman was “extremely unprofessional, arrogant and difficult”.

Mehrooz responded to the screenshot of her message to Usman (which he has posted with his statement) by saying, “I was trauma bonding with him, it is common for victims to feel responsible for their abusers’ actions. Please do not do this. It took me a long time to heal.”

Then in March 2017, Mehrooz was invited to a birthday party at a friend’s house where Usman was present as well. “It was there that he first stood and stared at me for several minutes and later came close and groped me.”

In her latest Instagram stories, Mehrooz claims that the apology message she sent to Usman was before the harassment took place.

Usman said the statement Mehrooz has shared is not her official statement to the FIA, but a word document that can be easily drafted. Mehrooz has accused him of bribing the FIA officials, who kept summoning her for over a year.

Photo: Instagram/Mehrooz Waseem

Usman has requested people to stop sending Mehrooz “abusive and offensive” messages. According to reports, he is going to file a defamation suit against the singer.

