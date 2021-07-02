Friday, July 2, 2021  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Ushna Shah defends Midsummer Chaos

She hasn’t watched the series yet

Posted: Jul 2, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago

Photo: YouTube/Qissa Nagri

Ushna Shah has defended Ahmed Sarym’s web series Midsummer Chaos, which some viewers have criticised for its “shallow” portrayal of teenagers in Pakistan.

The actor began with a disclaimer by saying she hasn’t watched the series yet. “It is made by a teenager, about teenagers, for teenagers.”

Midsummer Chaos became a fodder for memes shortly after premiering on YouTube two weeks ago. It is a story about a group of teenagers in Islamabad, but most viewers found the setting too unrealistic. They argued that girlfriend problems, liquor, revealing clothes and pretentious accents in the series didn’t quite work for Pakistani teenagers. In an exclusive with SAMAA Digital, Ahmed said that he would be open to criticism once all five episodes have aired.

“It’s a kid’s [Ahmed] first passion project and he is inspired by the world he grew up in,” Ushna said. “We should applaud him for chasing his dreams.”

She wished Ahmed luck and remarked that the director shouldn’t let criticism break his spirit.

Midsummer Chaos stars Khushhal Khan, Mustafa Babar, Hiba Ajaz and Mamia Jaffer. Meher Bano, who starred in Churails, is part of Midsummer’s cast too.

Related: Midsummer Chaos director on backlash, upcoming episodes

Two episodes of the series have aired so far. 

Ahmed Sarym is the founder of Qissa Nagri, a production house.  He is known for the short film Sikka (2020), which is a tribute to the late model Zara Abid who died in the PIA crash in Karachi’s Model Colony. The film stars Saba Qamar as well.

Midsummer Chaos web series
 
