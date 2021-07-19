Twitter bids farewell to Midsummer Chaos

The last episode of Midsummer Chaos, Pakistan’s first-ever teenage web series, has taken over Twitter.

The series is about a group of high school graduates living in Islamabad and its main themes include strained relationships within families, friendship, and self-exploration. Midsummer Chaos instantly became the talk of the town with its first episode, which streamed on YouTube in June.

It received mostly negative reviews for its “shallow” portrayal of teenagers in Pakistan and many people argued that the crises shown in the series are not what teenagers go through in Pakistan.

Ahmed Sarym, the series’ writer and director, defended his work in an interview with SAMAA Digital, saying that characters in the series do represent a certain class and that inspiration for them has been drawn from real-life people.

Now that Midsummer Chaos’ last episode is out, people have a lot to say about it. Here are some of the light-hearted memes that are worth checking out.

me trying to finish my syllabus one day before the exam #midsummerchaos pic.twitter.com/PSvCzKEf7o — Navairarao (@navugangsta) July 18, 2021

if he was at a park in karachi leaving his iphone12 on the ground sleeping with his airpods in he would’ve gone home empty handed #midsummerchaos pic.twitter.com/oR5dcpSf01 — enaya⁷ 🧋 (@sklluvaffairr) July 18, 2021

#midsummerchaos tHiS iS hOw I wAnT mY fUtUrE hUsBaNd tO tALk AbOuT Me pic.twitter.com/NvitUkbLkk — minahil (@minahil2115) July 18, 2021

14yo me after running after the walls ice cream wala and he went away💀

#midsummerchaos pic.twitter.com/YPcD6NEwSB — Kanza Shahzad (@kanza_shahzad) July 18, 2021

Me in my descriptive essay trying to reach the word limit #midsummerchaos pic.twitter.com/624hyyJnGD — hey ay ayyy (@AsmaaArif4) July 11, 2021

11 year old me after my little cousin asks why i refused to give him my cocomo #midsummerchaos pic.twitter.com/5LL0j57Jlx — hamza (@hamzzaimran) June 19, 2021

Some people, including actor Ushna Shah, have lauded Ahmed for pulling off his passion project series all on his own. She advised Ahmed to not let criticism break his spirit.

