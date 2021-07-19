Monday, July 19, 2021  | 8 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Twitter bids farewell to Midsummer Chaos

The series concluded on Sunday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/Ahmed Sarym

The last episode of Midsummer Chaos, Pakistan’s first-ever teenage web series, has taken over Twitter.

The series is about a group of high school graduates living in Islamabad and its main themes include strained relationships within families, friendship, and self-exploration. Midsummer Chaos instantly became the talk of the town with its first episode, which streamed on YouTube in June.

It received mostly negative reviews for its “shallow” portrayal of teenagers in Pakistan and many people argued that the crises shown in the series are not what teenagers go through in Pakistan.

Ahmed Sarym, the series’ writer and director, defended his work in an interview with SAMAA Digital, saying that characters in the series do represent a certain class and that inspiration for them has been drawn from real-life people.

Related: Midsummer Chaos director on backlash, upcoming episodes

Now that Midsummer Chaos’ last episode is out, people have a lot to say about it. Here are some of the light-hearted memes that are worth checking out.

Some people, including actor Ushna Shah, have lauded Ahmed for pulling off his passion project series all on his own. She advised Ahmed to not let criticism break his spirit.

Related: Ushna Shah defends Midsummer Chaos

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

last episode Midsummer Chaos
 
