Top songs to listen to on a rainy day

Are you looking for a playlist to live up the downpour outside your window? We have got you covered.

Good snack and music are the first things that come to mind when it rains. While you can take care of the food yourselves, we make sure you’ve got the right music playing.

Tip Tip Barsa Paani (Mohra)

Nearly 25 years have passed since Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon’s Mohra was released. Its soundtrack became 1994’s second best-selling album and the one song that stood out is Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Picturised on Raveena and Akshay, the track is now synonymous with yellow saris and rain. Raveena’s moves are sure to leave you mesmerised as who other than her could have made the raindrops set everything on fire?

Photo: YouTube

Haye Haye Yeh Majboori by Lata Mageshkar

This one is for all the women who are missing out on wonderful weather only because their partners are away on work. Although the track was sung for the movie Roti, Kapda aur Makaan in 1974, it never gets old. Several remixes have been released over the years but Zeenat Aman rolicking around in a park in the original video will always be a classic. The film featured Shashi Kapoor, Manoj Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan as well.

Umbrella by Rihanna

If you don’t want to get wet and are looking to grab onto someone’s umbrella, Rihanna is right there to offer you hers. A perfect fusion of hip hop, R&B and rock, Umbrella became one of the biggest hits of 2007 and still holds a top spot on many people’s playlist for a rainy day. The video itself is a treat to watch: Rihanna rocking her umbrella through splashing water and a storm of sparks.

Photo: YouTube

Baarishein by Atif Aslam

A sudden downpour reminds Atif that his lover is in the town, bringing back all the memories he has been trying to escape. The song was released in 2019 and Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha played Atif’s muse in the video. As the singer navigates his way through shattered sculptures littering the floor inside a huge mansion, he ends up reuniting with his love. Baarishein was highly popular and has been viewed over 44 million times on YouTube.

Photo: YouTube

Cham Cham (Baaghi)

If rain brings out the dancer in you, Cham Cham is just the right song to groove to. With nearly a billion views on YouTube, the song was on the soundtrack for the 2016 action thriller Baaghi. Cham Cham features vocals by Monali Thakur and Shraddha Kapoor, breaking into a dance with the first drop of rain. The video stars Tiger Shroff as well.

Photo: YouTube/T-Series

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



