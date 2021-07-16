Friday, July 16, 2021  | 5 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Tanhaiyaan fame Sultana Zafar passes away

She was 66 years old

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Pakistan actor Sultana Zafar, who appeared in a number of popular PTV dramas, has passed away in the US.

She was 66 years old. It is being reported that she suffered a stroke.

According to reports, Sultana was running a boutique in Dallas.

She starred in popular dramas, including Tanhaiyaan, Akhri Chattan, and Uroosa.

Many people expressed grief over her death on social media and are sharing throwback photos and videos to honour the late actor.

FaceBook WhatsApp
sultana zafar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

One Comment

  1. Professor Dr. Alay Ahmad  July 16, 2021 6:44 pm/ Reply

    Veteran Actress Sultana Zafar ko Allah Jannat de, Aameen.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Kareena Kapoor introduces her ‘third child’ to followers
Kareena Kapoor introduces her ‘third child’ to followers
Jannat Mirza shares an adorable picture with beau Umer Butt
Jannat Mirza shares an adorable picture with beau Umer Butt
Watch Mehwish Hayat burn up the dance floor at mehndi
Watch Mehwish Hayat burn up the dance floor at mehndi
Sajal Ali, Bilal Abbas wrap up Khel Khel Main
Sajal Ali, Bilal Abbas wrap up Khel Khel Main
Safety first: Shaniera advises Minal Khan to be ‘more responsible’
Safety first: Shaniera advises Minal Khan to be ‘more responsible’
Shahveer Jafry’s ‘lungi dance’ goes viral
Shahveer Jafry’s ‘lungi dance’ goes viral
Aima Baig shares photos with her ‘forever date’
Aima Baig shares photos with her ‘forever date’
Maya Ali celebrates award with friends and family
Maya Ali celebrates award with friends and family
Sarah Khan hints at surprise for fans on wedding anniversary
Sarah Khan hints at surprise for fans on wedding anniversary
Is Mahira Khan going to star opposite Tom Cruise?
Is Mahira Khan going to star opposite Tom Cruise?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.