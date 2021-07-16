Tanhaiyaan fame Sultana Zafar passes away

She was 66 years old
Pakistan actor Sultana Zafar, who appeared in a number of popular PTV dramas, has passed away in the US.
She was 66 years old. It is being reported that she suffered a stroke.
According to reports, Sultana was running a boutique in Dallas.
She starred in popular dramas, including Tanhaiyaan, Akhri Chattan, and Uroosa.
Many people expressed grief over her death on social media and are sharing throwback photos and videos to honour the late actor.
Another gem lost.— PNCA (@PNCAOfficial) July 16, 2021
Veteran Actress Sultana Zafar passed away in USA.
She was a big name in Pakistani drama industry. Sultana Zafar is known for drama serial Tanhaiyan, Akhri chattan.
May her soul rest in peace.#SultanaZafar #Pakistanicelebrities #legendaryactress pic.twitter.com/e25cAbJDLC
Tell us what you think:
Veteran Actress Sultana Zafar ko Allah Jannat de, Aameen.