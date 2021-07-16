Tanhaiyaan fame Sultana Zafar passes away

Pakistan actor Sultana Zafar, who appeared in a number of popular PTV dramas, has passed away in the US.

She was 66 years old. It is being reported that she suffered a stroke.

According to reports, Sultana was running a boutique in Dallas.

She starred in popular dramas, including Tanhaiyaan, Akhri Chattan, and Uroosa.

Many people expressed grief over her death on social media and are sharing throwback photos and videos to honour the late actor.