Superfan gets Imran Ashraf art on her face

Imran Ashraf, who is playing Moosa in the drama serial Raqs-e-Bismil, has found his “next-level” fan.

“Tag Imran Ashraf for me,” the blogger requested her followers. “I love his serial Raqs-e-Bismil.”

She shared a photo showing a black and white Imran Ashraf art on her face and said she will miss Moosa now that Raqs-e-Bismil is concluding. She was all praise for his acting.

Imran shared her post and expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming appreciation.

The actor announced on Thursday that he would pick a fan to watch the last episode of Raqs-e-Bismil with. “I will come to your house. Roham [Imran’s son] might come too.”

Raqs-e-Bismil stars Imran opposite Sarah Khan (Zohra). Influencer Momin Saqib, Anoushay Abbasi and Zara Sheikh are part of the cast as well. The story revolves around a religious man named Moosa who falls in love with Zohra, a performer at private gatherings.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.







