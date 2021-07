Sonya Hussyn celebrated her birthday with her fellow stars yesterday. Here are some of the pictures from her party.

Many celebrities, including Sarwat Gillani and Shoaib Malik, attended the birthday bash.

Photo: Instagram/Sonya Hussyn

Photo: Instagram/Sonya Hussyn

Photo: Instagram/Sonya Hussyn

Photo: Instagram/Sonya Hussyn

Sonya made a statement at the Hum Style Awards in a neon suit and has always been in the limelight.

The actor is popular for her work in Mein Hari Piya, Saraab and Ishq Zahe Naseeb.