Tuesday, July 20, 2021  | 9 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty’s husband arrested in pornography case

Raj Kundra to be produced in court

Posted: Jul 20, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago

Photo: Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai police late Monday, The Economic Times has reported.

Raj has been taken in on charges of producing pornographic films and uploading them on various mobile applications. 

“There was a case registered with the Crime Branch in February about the creation and publishing of pornographic films through apps,” said Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale. “We have arrested Kundra in this case and he appears to be the key conspirator.” 

The police claim that they have sufficient evidence against the businessman. They recently busted a gang involved in the production of such content for OTT platforms and arrested nine people after some women complained that they had been promised roles in a web series but were instead made to act in porn films.

According to police, the accused used to send the films to foreign companies through a file-sharing service. They were then uploaded on apps to evade Indian law.

“Our team worked on it closely after filing the first charge sheet in the case,” said an official. “During the probe, we found that the accused had, in fact, sent WeTransfer files abroad while sitting in Kundra’s office.” 

Raj will be produced in court today, Tuesday.

The Indian law prohibits transmission or publication of pornographic content under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act 2000. Those proven guilty may face up to three years in prison and a fine of INR0.5 to INR1 million.

