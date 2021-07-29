Thursday, July 29, 2021  | 18 Zilhaj, 1442
Shilpa Shetty shouted at husband during home raid: reports

Raj Kundra was arrested in pornography case last week

Posted: Jul 29, 2021
Posted: Jul 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago

Photo: Hindustan Times

Shilpa Shetty had a heated argument with her husband Raj Kundra when the police arrived to search their Mumbai residence, according to India TV.

Raj was arrested last week on charges of “creating and distributing” pornographic content. 

“The day the crime branch took Raj Kundra to his Mumbai home for the searches, Shilpa was questioned too,” the sources said. “Shilpa was very upset after the interrogation.”

Shilpa is said to have shouted at Raj, asking what the need was to do such a thing. The officials had to intervene to calm the actor down. Shilpa said that their endorsements were being cancelled, incurring losses.

Related: Shilpa Shetty’s husband arrested in pornography case

The police claim that they have sufficient evidence against Raj, who is a businessman. They had busted a gang involved in the production of such content for OTT platforms and arrested nine people after some women complained that they had been promised roles in a web series but were instead made to act in porn films.

According to police, Raj used to send the films to foreign companies through a file-sharing service. They were then uploaded on apps to evade Indian law.

The Indian law prohibits transmission or publication of pornographic content under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act 2000. Those proven guilty may face up to three years in prison and a fine of INR0.5 to INR1 million

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

porn raj kundra Shilpa Shetty
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
