Sharmila Faruqui ‘appalled’ at Ayeza Khan’s viral Laapata scene

Sharmila Faruqui has said that dramas like Laapata will only make things worse for women when they are already facing violent crimes.

“[I am] appalled to see a clip from drama serial Laapata where Geeti, played by Ayeza Khan, is seen blackmailing a shopkeeper with false harassment claims,” said Sharmila, sharing a screenshot of the viral scene

Laapata’s first episode aired on Wednesday on HUM TV and instantly became a hot debate on social media for the way it trivialised harassment. Ayeza is playing a social media celebrity Geeti, who wrongly accuses a shopkeeper of harassment when he demands she clear her previous bills.

“Trust me, harassment is real, it’s hurtful and destroys you,” Sharmila said. “Dramas, which show extreme insensitivity towards such issues, need to take responsibility for poor depiction of real time issues being faced by women across the country.”

She said that some viewers tend to idolise their favourite actors and, therefore, such content sends a wrong message across. Sharmila praised Ayeza, however, for her performances in other dramas.

Singer Meesha Shafi and actor Adnan Malik have condemned the trivialisation of harassment in Laapata as well.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

