Shaniera Akram: Forget politics, I want to join Rangers, police

Shaniera Akram has said that she wants to join the police force and Rangers to catch rapists herself.

“This little girl the same age as mine went out to pay and never came back,” Shaniera said. “This happened in my city. This is happening in our country.”

This little girl the same age as mine went out to play & never came back.



Tell me to stop talking about it, Go on I dare you??



This happened 20 min from my home. This happened in my city. This happening in our Country.



And This Keeps on happening!!

Tell me to stop? I won’t! https://t.co/jePMTwb7RQ — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) July 29, 2021

Shaniera was referring to the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Karachi’s Korangi. She was abducted while playing outside her house when there was no power.

“Stop telling me this happens everywhere,” Shaniera said. “I’m telling you it’s happening in Pakistan. And I refuse to ignore it until our country does something about it.” She believes that the sole purpose of these predators is to rape and murder children.

We are not just dealing with groomers and hidden rock spiders amongst our communities. We are currently dealing with predators who’s sole intention is to go out to rape and kill our children! — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) July 28, 2021

“Forget going into politics, I want to join the police force and Rangers to go get these monsters myself,” she said. “Nothing would make me happier.”

Forget going in to Politics, I want to join the Police force & Rangers and go get these Monsters myself, Nothing would make me happier! #6yearOldRapedAndMurdered #Karachi #OurChildrenLiveAmongstEvil #SaveOurWomenAndChildren — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) July 28, 2021

Shaniera is vocal about domestic and sexual violence in Pakistan and has called for protection for women, children and animals.

