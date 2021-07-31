Saturday, July 31, 2021  | 20 Zilhaj, 1442
Shaniera Akram: Forget politics, I want to join Rangers, police

Nothing will make her happier than catching rapists

Posted: Jul 31, 2021
Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Shaniera

Shaniera Akram has said that she wants to join the police force and Rangers to catch rapists herself.

“This little girl the same age as mine went out to pay and never came back,” Shaniera said. “This happened in my city. This is happening in our country.”

Shaniera was referring to the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Karachi’s Korangi. She was abducted while playing outside her house when there was no power.

Related: Six-year-old child raped and murdered in Karachi 

“Stop telling me this happens everywhere,” Shaniera said. “I’m telling you it’s happening in Pakistan. And I refuse to ignore it until our country does something about it.” She believes that the sole purpose of these predators is to rape and murder children.

“Forget going into politics, I want to join the police force and Rangers to go get these monsters myself,” she said. “Nothing would make me happier.”

Shaniera is vocal about domestic and sexual violence in Pakistan and has called for protection for women, children and animals.

