Shaniera Akram: A goat today, what’s next tomorrow?

Shaniera Akram has sarcastically remarked that the men, accused of raping a goat in Okara, will probably defend themselves by saying that the animal was at fault.

She began with a derisive disclaimer, sharing a picture of a goat.

“Viewer discretion advised,” Shaniera wrote. “The footage contains nudity, pornography, and strong sexual content that apparently may be arousing to some.”

According to the owner of the goat, five men kidnapped the animal tied in front of his house on July 24 and took it to a deserted area a few kilometers away. It was taken to a veterinary hospital in the neighbourhood where its post-mortem report corroborated the rape.

“A goat today, what’s next tomorrow?” Shaniera said. “Until our women and children are safe, nothing else will be.”

She said we need education, stronger laws, free counselling and protection for children, women and animals.

“We need mandatory reporting on abuse,” Shaniera said. “We need change.”

Host Mathira shared her thoughts on the case too and wondered if the goat “needed to wear an abaya.”

Photo: Instagram/Mathira

Many people were outraged at this disturbing act of sexual violence and shared the same views on Twitter. They questioned if the animal was “provocatively dressed”, alluding to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks linking rape to obscenity.

