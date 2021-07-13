Shahveer Jafry’s ‘lungi dance’ goes viral

Shahveer Jafry’s appearance on Junaid Akram’s show has been doing the rounds on social media.

The YouTuber was a guest on Just Snacked presented by the video-sharing app SnackVideo. Among the many clips that have gone viral, one shows Shahveer performing the iconic “lungi dance”.

Lungi Dance is a popular song from the 2013 film Chennai Express. It starred Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

The song is a tribute to Indian superstar Rajinikanth. Honey Singh lent vocals for the dance number, which became a massive hit not only in India but abroad as well.

Deepika has performed the iconic dance on The Late Show with James Corden as well.

