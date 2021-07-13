Tuesday, July 13, 2021  | 2 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Shahveer Jafry’s ‘lungi dance’ goes viral

He appeared on Junaid Akram's Just Snacked

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Twitter

Shahveer Jafry’s appearance on Junaid Akram’s show has been doing the rounds on social media.

The YouTuber was a guest on Just Snacked presented by the video-sharing app SnackVideo. Among the many clips that have gone viral, one shows Shahveer performing the iconic “lungi dance”.

Lungi Dance is a popular song from the 2013 film Chennai Express. It starred Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. 

The song is a tribute to Indian superstar Rajinikanth. Honey Singh lent vocals for the dance number, which became a massive hit not only in India but abroad as well.

Deepika has performed the iconic dance on The Late Show with James Corden as well.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Junaid Akram Shahveer Jafry
 
