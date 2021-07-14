Sarwat Gilani names Bollywood actor she wants to work with

Sarwat Gilani has opened up on everything from what she is reading to the project she is filming in a Q&A session with her followers.

“To work with Aamir Khan,” was Sarwat’s response to a question about a wish that has yet to be fulfilled.

Photo: Instagram/Sarwat Gilani

Sarwat has two sons, Rohan and Araiz. She talked about parenting and said that no child is difficult but different, and that communication is the key to bring boys up. “You, as a parent, have to know the level of communication with each.”

Photo: Instagram/Sarwat Gilani

The actor is known for her DIY sessions during the lockdown. Sarwat regularly posted creative tutorials with her sons to help mothers spend time in quarantine with their children productively. She received an overwhelming response, leading her to produce more art classes.

“It was a great connect,” Sarwat said. “[We] will do more soon.”

Photo: Instagram/Sarwat Gilani

She has been reading The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené Brown and doing a movie which she will talk about soon.

Photo: Instagram/Sarwat Gilani

Sarwat has starred in a number of dramas. Churails, a popular feminist web series for ZEE5, is her best known work.

