Saturday, July 10, 2021  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Sarah Khan hints at surprise for fans on wedding anniversary

Shares her thoughts on Raqs-e-Bismil’s last episode

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Sarah Khan

Sarah Khan, who played the lead in Raqs-e-Bismil, has expressed gratitude to her fans for making the drama a success. 

“Our fans must be just as happy as we are that Zohra and Moosa [Imran Ashraf] ended up together,” the actor said. “It was not an ending that people expected, they didn’t think we would unite. But thankfully, we did.”

She said this in response to a question by her husband and singer Falak Shabir, who said he was glad that Moosa finally had Zohra. Raqs-e-Bismil concluded on Friday and quickly became a top trend. It was one of the most highly anticipated episodes.

Sarah thanked actor Imran Ashraf, her fans, and the entire team of Raqs-e-Bismil for making it a success.

She ended the video by hinting at a surprise for her and Falak’s fans on their first anniversary on July 16, which she said she is “excited” for.

Raqs-e-Bismil was written by novelist Hashim Nadeem and aired on HUM TV. It revolves around a religious man named Moosa, who falls in love with Zohra, a performer at private parties. Influencer Momin Saqib, Anoushay Abbasi and Zara Sheikh played key roles as well.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

FaceBook WhatsApp
falak shabir Sarah Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sarah Khan, sarah khan age, sarah khan mother, sarah khan sister, sarah khan sister, sarah khan height
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
HUM Style Awards 2021: Who wore what
HUM Style Awards 2021: Who wore what
Alizeh Shah takes over Twitter with strapless gown at HSA
Alizeh Shah takes over Twitter with strapless gown at HSA
Celebrities divided over ‘revealing’ outfits at HUM Style Awards 2021
Celebrities divided over ‘revealing’ outfits at HUM Style Awards 2021
Bushra Ansari shares a message after dance video goes viral
Bushra Ansari shares a message after dance video goes viral
Shah Rukh’s photos with Saira Banu melt hearts on Twitter
Shah Rukh’s photos with Saira Banu melt hearts on Twitter
Alizeh to perform with Ali Zafar at Hum Style Awards
Alizeh to perform with Ali Zafar at Hum Style Awards
Nadia Jamil in tears after British Airways staff abandons her
Nadia Jamil in tears after British Airways staff abandons her
Chupke Chupke star Aymen Saleem bids farewell to acting
Chupke Chupke star Aymen Saleem bids farewell to acting
Superfan gets Imran Ashraf art on her face
Superfan gets Imran Ashraf art on her face
Films to add to your watch list when cinemas reopen
Films to add to your watch list when cinemas reopen
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.