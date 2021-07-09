Sarah Khan hints at surprise for fans on wedding anniversary

Sarah Khan, who played the lead in Raqs-e-Bismil, has expressed gratitude to her fans for making the drama a success.

“Our fans must be just as happy as we are that Zohra and Moosa [Imran Ashraf] ended up together,” the actor said. “It was not an ending that people expected, they didn’t think we would unite. But thankfully, we did.”

She said this in response to a question by her husband and singer Falak Shabir, who said he was glad that Moosa finally had Zohra. Raqs-e-Bismil concluded on Friday and quickly became a top trend. It was one of the most highly anticipated episodes.

Sarah thanked actor Imran Ashraf, her fans, and the entire team of Raqs-e-Bismil for making it a success.

She ended the video by hinting at a surprise for her and Falak’s fans on their first anniversary on July 16, which she said she is “excited” for.

Raqs-e-Bismil was written by novelist Hashim Nadeem and aired on HUM TV. It revolves around a religious man named Moosa, who falls in love with Zohra, a performer at private parties. Influencer Momin Saqib, Anoushay Abbasi and Zara Sheikh played key roles as well.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

