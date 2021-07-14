Wednesday, July 14, 2021  | 3 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Sarah Khan celebrates a romantic birthday with Falak Shabir

Receives roses and a gold locket

Posted: Jul 14, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Sarah Khan

Sarah Khan, who is expecting her first child with singer Falak Shabir, celebrated her 29th birthday on Wednesday.

“I must have done something right to deserve you,” the actor said for her husband.

Falak uploaded a video showing him giving Sarah a bunch of roses and a gold heart-shaped locket.

The singer announced last month that the couple is expecting their first child. But the reports of Sarah being pregnant had started circulating in March when she was hospitalised. A cryptic post by Falak had left their fans excited.

Sarah and Falak’s sudden marriage in 2020 came as a surprise to everyone. They have announced a surprise for their fans on their wedding anniversary on July 16.

Sarah was last seen in the drama serial Raqs-e-Bismil, opposite Imran Ashraf.






 

 
 

 

