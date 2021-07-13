Sajal Ali, Bilal Abbas wrap up Khel Khel Main

Sajal Ali and Bilal Abbas have wrapped up the shoot for their highly anticipated film Khel Khel Main.

“It was challenging to shoot this feature in 50 days,” director Nabeel Qureshi said. The team faced hot weather, had to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines and go through several smart lockdowns, he added. The shoot took 50 days.

Khel Khel Main stars Bilal and Sajal in the lead. They announced the film in February 2020 by posting a photo of the script. This is their first project together.

“Kudos to my team at Filmwala Pictures and all the cast and crew,” said Nabeel. “It was only made possible because of you guys.”

Khel Khel Main is produced by Fizza Ali Meerza. Both Fizza and Nabeel have delivered hit movies together like Na Maloom Afraad 1 and 2, Load Wedding and Actor in Law.

A release date for the film has yet to be announced.

