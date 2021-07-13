Safety first: Shaniera advises Minal Khan to be ‘more responsible’

Shaniera Akram has advised Minal Khan to be responsible after a video of the actor enjoying monsoon rains in Karachi went viral.

The video was posted by Minal’s fiancé Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in which she can be seen enjoying a car ride. Ikram was driving while recording the video.

Photo: Instagram/Shaniera Akram

“Come on guys, you’re famous, and have millions of followers, is it too hard to be a little bit more responsible?” Shaniera said while emphasising on road safety. “Put your seatbelt on and eyes on the road! I’m sorry to say but that won’t be as cute if she’s singing it in the hospital.”

Shaniera Akram often commentates on social problems on her social media platforms. She is also vocal about child rights and environmental issues.

