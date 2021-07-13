Tuesday, July 13, 2021  | 2 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Safety first: Shaniera advises Minal Khan to be ‘more responsible’

Minal's fiancé recorded a video while driving

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Shaniera Akram has advised Minal Khan to be responsible after a video of the actor enjoying monsoon rains in Karachi went viral.

The video was posted by Minal’s fiancé Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in which she can be seen enjoying a car ride. Ikram was driving while recording the video.

Photo: Instagram/Shaniera Akram

“Come on guys, you’re famous, and have millions of followers, is it too hard to be a little bit more responsible?” Shaniera said while emphasising on road safety. “Put your seatbelt on and eyes on the road! I’m sorry to say but that won’t be as cute if she’s singing it in the hospital.”

Shaniera Akram often commentates on social problems on her social media platforms. She is also vocal about child rights and environmental issues.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram Minal Khan Shaniera Akram
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Shaniera Akram, Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Kareena Kapoor introduces her ‘third child’ to followers
Kareena Kapoor introduces her ‘third child’ to followers
Watch Mehwish Hayat burn up the dance floor at mehndi
Watch Mehwish Hayat burn up the dance floor at mehndi
Shah Rukh’s photos with Saira Banu melt hearts on Twitter
Shah Rukh’s photos with Saira Banu melt hearts on Twitter
Superfan gets Imran Ashraf art on her face
Superfan gets Imran Ashraf art on her face
Chupke Chupke star Aymen Saleem bids farewell to acting
Chupke Chupke star Aymen Saleem bids farewell to acting
Jannat Mirza shares an adorable picture with beau Umer Butt
Jannat Mirza shares an adorable picture with beau Umer Butt
Sarah Khan hints at surprise for fans on wedding anniversary
Sarah Khan hints at surprise for fans on wedding anniversary
Atif Aslam promises love in Rafta Rafta with Sajal Ali
Atif Aslam promises love in Rafta Rafta with Sajal Ali
Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri reveal when they’re getting married
Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri reveal when they’re getting married
Is Mahira Khan going to star opposite Tom Cruise?
Is Mahira Khan going to star opposite Tom Cruise?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.