Saturday, July 31, 2021  | 20 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Sadaf Kanwal’s ‘problematic’ feminism statement enrages Twitter

Our culture is our husband, she believes

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Sadaf Kanwal

Sadaf Kanwal, model and wife of actor Shahroz Sabzwari, has enraged a number of people for reducing feminism to household chores and taking care of the husbands.

A clip from an interview featuring Sadaf and Shahroz has topped Twitter trends. When asked about how she interprets feminism, Sadaf says, “Aurat is not bechari at all. A woman is very strong. I feel very strong and surely you [the host] must feel strong as well.” 

She believes that the Aurat March is an entirely different debate.

“In our society, our culture is our husband,” Sadaf said. “I have to pick up his shoes, iron his clothes (which I seldom do, but I know where they are kept). I should know where Sherry’s [Shehroz] stuff is and what and when he has to eat.”

Sadaf’s remarks have prompted a strong backlash from many people who argued that women like herself don’t represent those who are oppressed and subjected to violence. They are upset because they think Sadaf’s interpretation of feminism is “myopic and patriarchal”. 

Some people have defended the model too, saying that she only put forth her views when asked about them and that everyone has the right to express themselves.

Sadaf and Shahroz tied the knot in a simple ceremony in May 2020. Shahroz was married to actor Syra Yousuf for seven years and they have a daughter named Nooreh Shahroz. 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.


FaceBook WhatsApp
Sadaf Kanwal Shahroz Sabzwari
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
sadaf kanwal, sadaf kanwal shahroz sabzwari, sadaf kanwal marriage, sadaf kanwal interview, sadaf kanwal father, sadaf kanwal trolling
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Who would Hania Aamir ‘marry or date’?
Who would Hania Aamir ‘marry or date’?
‘Phuppo’ Sonya Hussyn visits Iqra Aziz to see baby Kabir
‘Phuppo’ Sonya Hussyn visits Iqra Aziz to see baby Kabir
Mia Khalifa announces she’s getting divorced after two years
Mia Khalifa announces she’s getting divorced after two years
Babar Ali recreates iconic song with daughter
Babar Ali recreates iconic song with daughter
Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri are now engaged
Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri are now engaged
Shilpa Shetty shouted at husband during home raid: reports
Shilpa Shetty shouted at husband during home raid: reports
Aima Baig, Farhan Saeed's video pays tribute to Taylor Swift
Aima Baig, Farhan Saeed’s video pays tribute to Taylor Swift
Watch: Ayeza Khan grooves to Sridevi’s Mitwa
Watch: Ayeza Khan grooves to Sridevi’s Mitwa
Maya Ali throws Holi-themed bash to celebrate birthday
Maya Ali throws Holi-themed bash to celebrate birthday
Ayeza Khan questioned for posting her vaccination certificate
Ayeza Khan questioned for posting her vaccination certificate
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.