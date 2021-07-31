Sadaf Kanwal’s ‘problematic’ feminism statement enrages Twitter

Sadaf Kanwal, model and wife of actor Shahroz Sabzwari, has enraged a number of people for reducing feminism to household chores and taking care of the husbands.

A clip from an interview featuring Sadaf and Shahroz has topped Twitter trends. When asked about how she interprets feminism, Sadaf says, “Aurat is not bechari at all. A woman is very strong. I feel very strong and surely you [the host] must feel strong as well.”

She believes that the Aurat March is an entirely different debate.

“In our society, our culture is our husband,” Sadaf said. “I have to pick up his shoes, iron his clothes (which I seldom do, but I know where they are kept). I should know where Sherry’s [Shehroz] stuff is and what and when he has to eat.”

Aaj kal bohat liberals aa gaye haiN… pic.twitter.com/0De5pPivxQ — Reema Omer (@reema_omer) July 30, 2021

Sadaf’s remarks have prompted a strong backlash from many people who argued that women like herself don’t represent those who are oppressed and subjected to violence. They are upset because they think Sadaf’s interpretation of feminism is “myopic and patriarchal”.

the whole concept of aurat march and feminism is going in a complete different way. feminism isn’t for your lifestyle choices and personal opinions. it’s for the women who are being oppressed on a daily basis and women who don’t have the rights that we do.#SadafKanwal — ifza 🌹 (@aiseykaisey) July 30, 2021

Why is her husband excused from knowing her needs/wants? In my opinion, this mindset is problematic. https://t.co/kQUW2R5Avh — Naila Shereen, MD, MBA (@NailaShereen) July 31, 2021

What’s wrong with her statements, I don’t know what’s happening in the women’s mind https://t.co/UbKUi5CVyt — Rizwan ALAM (@rizzviz) July 30, 2021

Knowing your spouse’s needs, looking after their comfort isn’t a function of gender. It’s rooted in love. And it goes both ways. Men ought to extend the same courtesy. Why the hell would you bring this argument up for feminism??? https://t.co/zHNeavWPKZ — Fuzzy (@fuzzyrants) July 30, 2021

Some people have defended the model too, saying that she only put forth her views when asked about them and that everyone has the right to express themselves.

Sadaf and Shahroz tied the knot in a simple ceremony in May 2020. Shahroz was married to actor Syra Yousuf for seven years and they have a daughter named Nooreh Shahroz.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.





