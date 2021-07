Mohsin Abbas Haider had asked the people to sacrifice their hatred, jealousy and ego on Eid-ul-Azha.

The actor and singer conveyed his message on Instagram.

He was also correcting the terminology for the wishes.

In an earlier post, Mohsin had shared a picture in which he had mehendi on his hand. The design was done by his niece Dua-e-Zehra.

The third day of the festive occasion is being celebrated on Friday.

