HOME > Entertainment

‘Phuppo’ Sonya Hussyn visits Iqra Aziz to see baby Kabir

Iqra, Yasir Hussain became parents last week

Posted: Jul 27, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Yasir Hussain

Sonya Hussyn paid actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain a visit to see their baby boy Kabir Hussain.

“Kabir was delighted to see his star phuppo,” Yasir wrote, sharing a photo of Sonya holding Kabir in her arms. “And phuppo’s face reflects her happiness, too.”

Iqra and Yasir announced on July 23 that they became parents to a baby boy. Yasir said that they have named their child Kabir Hussain.

Several celebrities, including Minal Khan and Hina Khwaja, congratulated the couple and showered them with love and prayers.

Iqra and Yasir had announced in May that they were expecting their first child. They had uploaded photos from their baby shower as well.

The two were married in December 2019. They had been the talk of the town ever since Yasir’s proposal to Iqra at the Lux Style Awards.

Iqra Aziz Sonya Hussyn Yasir Hussain
 




