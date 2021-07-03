Photos: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao’s 15 ‘beautiful’ years of marriage

Aamir Khan, who is often called Bollywood’s “Mr Perfectionist”, has announced that he and Kiran Rao are divorcing.

“In these 15 beautiful years together, we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love,” the couple said in a joint statement.

Aamir has two children, Ira and Junaid Khan, from his first wife Reena Dutta. They married in 1986 and parted ways after 15 years in 2002.

Photo: Filmibeat

He first met Kiran Rao on the sets of Lagaan in 2001. She was one of the assistant directors.

Photo: Hindustan Times

The two met again in 2002. Aamir said in an interview that he felt “happy” speaking to Kiran over the phone after his divorce from Reena.

Photo: Latestly

They tied the knot in 2005.

Photo: Hindustan Times

In 2010, the couple collaborated on the drama film Dhobi Ghat under Aamir Khan Productions. It was directed by Kiran and produced by Aamir.

Photo: Rediff

Their son Azad was born on November 25, 2011.

Photo: Rediff

In 2016, Kiran and Aamir founded the Paani Foundation. It helps people in rural Maharashtra tackle drought.

Photo: Deccan Chronicle

On July 3, 2021, the couple announced that they are divorcing but will remain, however, “devoted” parents to their son Azad.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.