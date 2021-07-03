Saturday, July 3, 2021  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Entertainment

Photos: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao’s 15 ‘beautiful’ years of marriage

They have announced they are getting divorced

Posted: Jul 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Twitter

Aamir Khan, who is often called Bollywood’s “Mr Perfectionist”, has announced that he and Kiran Rao are divorcing.

“In these 15 beautiful years together, we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love,” the couple said in a joint statement.

Aamir has two children, Ira and Junaid Khan, from his first wife Reena Dutta. They married in 1986 and parted ways after 15 years in 2002.

Photo: Filmibeat

He first met Kiran Rao on the sets of Lagaan in 2001. She was one of the assistant directors.

Photo: Hindustan Times

The two met again in 2002. Aamir said in an interview that he felt “happy” speaking to Kiran over the phone after his divorce from Reena.

Photo: Latestly

They tied the knot in 2005.

Photo: Hindustan Times

In 2010, the couple collaborated on the drama film Dhobi Ghat under Aamir Khan Productions. It was directed by Kiran and produced by Aamir.

Photo: Rediff

Their son Azad was born on November 25, 2011.

Photo: Rediff

In 2016, Kiran and Aamir founded the Paani Foundation. It helps people in rural Maharashtra tackle drought.

Photo: Deccan Chronicle

On July 3, 2021, the couple announced that they are divorcing but will remain, however, “devoted” parents to their son Azad.

