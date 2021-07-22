Pakistan’s first e-gaming tournament: 537 teams, Rs10m prize money

Pakistan will hold a national e-sports event for the first time for which the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Garena and BIGO.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting introduces E-PAK biggest Esports initiative of Pakistan starting with Free Fire Pakistan league.



In this regard, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has signed an MoU with Garena and Bigo Pakistan.



The MoU is for Free Fire mobile gaming tournament.

This is the first time Pakistan has recognized e-sports as a professional enterprise.

According to Fawad Chaudhary, 537 teams will be participating in the tournament. The total prize of the tournament is Rs10million.

The winning team will get a chance to compete in an tournament, the minister said.