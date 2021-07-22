Thursday, July 22, 2021  | 11 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Pakistan’s first e-gaming tournament: 537 teams, Rs10m prize money

A gaming tournament will be held

Posted: Jul 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Pakistan will hold a national e-sports event for the first time for which the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Garena and BIGO.

The MoU is for Free Fire mobile gaming tournament.

This is the first time Pakistan has recognized e-sports as a professional enterprise.

According to Fawad Chaudhary, 537 teams will be participating in the tournament. The total prize of the tournament is Rs10million.

The winning team will get a chance to compete in an tournament, the minister said.

Esports
 
