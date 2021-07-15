Pakistani designer slams people saying her models resemble ‘maids’

Zara Shahjahan has questioned the stereotypes associated with beauty after some people found her Mexican models to be “looking like maids”.

“These pictures started getting a lot of hate,” the designer wrote. “‘They look like maids’ is one comment which disturbed me most.”

Zara posted photos from her latest campaign and explained how she ended up hiring Mexican models in Turkey. “So I had a shoot in Turkey. My team left a day earlier and the day me and the model had to leave.”

She said when Turkey announced a 15-day lockdown, the team was left with no option but to hire models from there. “I tried to find girls who look south Asian and found these two very stunning Mexican models who flew from LA for the campaign.”

Zara wondered why models are always expected to be “white and sultry”. Her followers condemned the classist comments, saying that household staff deserve the same respect as the families they work for.

