Thursday, July 15, 2021  | 4 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Pakistani designer slams people saying her models resemble ‘maids’

Followers condemn classist, racist comments

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Zara Shahjahan

Zara Shahjahan has questioned the stereotypes associated with beauty after some people found her Mexican models to be “looking like maids”.

“These pictures started getting a lot of hate,” the designer wrote. “‘They look like maids’ is one comment which disturbed me most.”

Zara posted photos from her latest campaign and explained how she ended up hiring Mexican models in Turkey. “So I had a shoot in Turkey. My team left a day earlier and the day me and the model had to leave.”

She said when Turkey announced a 15-day lockdown, the team was left with no option but to hire models from there. “I tried to find girls who look south Asian and found these two very stunning Mexican models who flew from LA for the campaign.”

Zara wondered why models are always expected to be “white and sultry”. Her followers condemned the classist comments, saying that household staff deserve the same respect as the families they work for.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fashion Zara Shahjahan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
zara shahjahan, zara shahjahan designer, zara shahjahan clothes, zara shahjahan new collection, zara shahjahan lawn 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Kareena Kapoor introduces her ‘third child’ to followers
Kareena Kapoor introduces her ‘third child’ to followers
Jannat Mirza shares an adorable picture with beau Umer Butt
Jannat Mirza shares an adorable picture with beau Umer Butt
Watch Mehwish Hayat burn up the dance floor at mehndi
Watch Mehwish Hayat burn up the dance floor at mehndi
Superfan gets Imran Ashraf art on her face
Superfan gets Imran Ashraf art on her face
Shahveer Jafry’s ‘lungi dance’ goes viral
Shahveer Jafry’s ‘lungi dance’ goes viral
Safety first: Shaniera advises Minal Khan to be ‘more responsible’
Safety first: Shaniera advises Minal Khan to be ‘more responsible’
Sajal Ali, Bilal Abbas wrap up Khel Khel Main
Sajal Ali, Bilal Abbas wrap up Khel Khel Main
Aima Baig shares photos with her ‘forever date’
Aima Baig shares photos with her ‘forever date’
Atif Aslam promises love in Rafta Rafta with Sajal Ali
Atif Aslam promises love in Rafta Rafta with Sajal Ali
Sarah Khan hints at surprise for fans on wedding anniversary
Sarah Khan hints at surprise for fans on wedding anniversary
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.