Friday, July 2, 2021  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Pakistani artist on sculpting Cardi B’s pregnancy, facing backlash

Misha Japanwala was on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia List

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Collage: SAMAA Digital

Misha Japanwala, a Pakistani artist who sculpted US rapper Cardi B’s pregnancy, has opened up on how her art enables women to appreciate their bodies.

“My Pakistani identity is deeply weaved into anything I create,” Misha told VICE World News

“In South Asia, women’s bodies are seen in a certain cultural context, and it’s difficult for women to have agency over their own bodies.”

Last week, Misha made headlines after Cardi B donned her art to announce her second pregnancy. It was a white breastplate, an armour-like accessory, which cradled Cardi’s curves and accentuated her baby bump. The photo has crossed 13 million likes on Instagram.

“I’ve been trying to establish myself in the art and fashion scene for the last few years, but I think my work was noticed by Colin Carter, Cardi B’s stylist, because of Reva Bhatt, an Indian-American stylist who had assisted him before, and [who] wanted to give more opportunities to South Asian designers like me.”

But not everyone is pleased with or appreciates what has, according to Misha, enabled many women to embrace their bodies. She finds the backlash and hate “overwhelming” sometimes. 

“But I’ve realised that getting this kind of reaction only confirms that the work I’m doing and narrative I’m creating is especially important.” It only shows that people are threatened by women taking charge of their bodies, she added.

“I get comments and DMs daily that my work goes ‘against our culture’ or that ‘how dare I create such designs as a Muslim woman’.” 

Misha made it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia List in April, 2021 and is known for her collaboration on a sculptural mask with model Gigi Hadid for V Magazine.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cardi B misha japanwala
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Misha Japanwala, Misha Japanwala Instagram, Misha Japanwala Forbes, Cardi B, Cardi B husband, Cardi B age
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Minal Khan releases her engagement video
Minal Khan releases her engagement video
Hareem Shah confirms marriage with a PPP leader
Hareem Shah confirms marriage with a PPP leader
Twitter wants to see more of Sajal, Wahaj Ali
Twitter wants to see more of Sajal, Wahaj Ali
Watch: Ayesha Omar dances with Bulbulay cast
Watch: Ayesha Omar dances with Bulbulay cast
When Sushmita Sen wowed Karachi with Urdu poetry
When Sushmita Sen wowed Karachi with Urdu poetry
Sajal, Syra, Yumna come together for Humayun Saeed, ISPR’s next
Sajal, Syra, Yumna come together for Humayun Saeed, ISPR’s next
Dhoop ki Deewar premiere takes Twitter by storm
Dhoop ki Deewar premiere takes Twitter by storm
Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Punjabi Titanic’ leaves fans in fits
Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Punjabi Titanic’ leaves fans in fits
Juggun Kazim’s house has a special feature for the elderly
Juggun Kazim’s house has a special feature for the elderly
Adnan Siddiqui supports Mariyam Nafees after 'indecent message' post
Adnan Siddiqui supports Mariyam Nafees after ‘indecent message’ post
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.