HOME > Entertainment

Nine-year-old singer from Sindh wins internet with her voice

Abida Parveen is her favourite singer

Posted: Jul 6, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Nine-year-old Amna Khan from Mirpurkhas is gaining prominence for her singing talent. 

The artist’s video of hitting the perfect notes went viral on social media.

She appeared as a guest on SAMAA TV morning show Naya Din. She spoke about her musical background and inspiration.

Amna said that she has been trained by her father, adding that she practices with her mentor too.

She said she like to sing Sufi songs, and named Abida Parveen her favourite singer.

The singer went on to say that she sings for her grandparents while visiting them.

