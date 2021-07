Netflix has announced a new deal with Shonda Rhimes, the creator of the streaming giant’s most watched series Bridgerton.

The multiyear exclusive deal with Shondaland, Rhimes production company will expand its relationship with Netflix beyond just television.

Films, gaming, merchandise, virtual reality and live events are also part of the agreement that includes Bridgerton’s Season 2, 3 and 4.

The second season is scheduled to be released in 2022.

