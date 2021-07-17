Naila Jafry dies after prolonged sickness

Actor Naila Jafry passed away in Karachi after battling cancer, her family has confirmed.

Her funeral prayers will be held in Karachi and the body will be buried at the Army Graveyard near Kala Pull

The actor was battling cancer since 2016 and had been in the headlines for her deteriorating health. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She had also appealed to the government to bear her medical treatment cost which was approved.

She last starred in TV One’s Khushboo Ka Safar, and has worked in many shows such as Woh Dobata, Mausam, Aks, Baray Dhoke Hain Iss Raah Mein, Anaya Tumhari Hui, Nazdikiyaan and Lamha Lamha Zindagi.

