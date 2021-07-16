Friday, July 16, 2021  | 5 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Nadia Khan says Wikipedia listed Hania Aamir as her ‘spouse’

Imran Abbas shares his Wiki woes too

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Collage: SAMAA Digital

From what Nadia Khan and Imran Abbas have shared we can only reaffirm that Wikipedia should be the last source on celebrity information.

“Please take Wikipedia out of your life, it’s a joke,” Nadia said on Morning at Home. Actor Imran Abbas, who was a guest on the show, shared his Wikipedia woes too, saying that 80% of the information about him on the site is misleading.

When Nadia asked him how he came to know that Wikipedia is a “joke”, Imran said, “There are several things, like I was born in Lahore.”

The actor added that both of his parents are “cricketers”, according to Wikipedia, not to mention it got the wrong date of his birth. He joked that there is perhaps someone who intends to end his career by posting this stuff on the website.

Nadia then went on to explain her own experience, saying that she found Hania Aamir listed as her spouse and herself as Hania’s.

Nadia wondered if Hania is aware of their profiles.

In February, Hania had expressed her disappointment with Wikipedia for giving a wrong date of birth on her profile. She remarked that the person who did it would have to “answer to God”.

Related: Hania Aamir has a message for Wikipedia

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hania Aamir Imran Abbas Nadia Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
nadia khan, hania aamir, hania amir, hania aamir age, hania aamir husband, hania aamir asim azhar, hania aamir
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Kareena Kapoor introduces her ‘third child’ to followers
Kareena Kapoor introduces her ‘third child’ to followers
Jannat Mirza shares an adorable picture with beau Umer Butt
Jannat Mirza shares an adorable picture with beau Umer Butt
Watch Mehwish Hayat burn up the dance floor at mehndi
Watch Mehwish Hayat burn up the dance floor at mehndi
Superfan gets Imran Ashraf art on her face
Superfan gets Imran Ashraf art on her face
Sajal Ali, Bilal Abbas wrap up Khel Khel Main
Sajal Ali, Bilal Abbas wrap up Khel Khel Main
Safety first: Shaniera advises Minal Khan to be ‘more responsible’
Safety first: Shaniera advises Minal Khan to be ‘more responsible’
Shahveer Jafry’s ‘lungi dance’ goes viral
Shahveer Jafry’s ‘lungi dance’ goes viral
Aima Baig shares photos with her ‘forever date’
Aima Baig shares photos with her ‘forever date’
Atif Aslam promises love in Rafta Rafta with Sajal Ali
Atif Aslam promises love in Rafta Rafta with Sajal Ali
Sarah Khan hints at surprise for fans on wedding anniversary
Sarah Khan hints at surprise for fans on wedding anniversary
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.