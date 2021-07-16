Nadia Khan says Wikipedia listed Hania Aamir as her ‘spouse’

From what Nadia Khan and Imran Abbas have shared we can only reaffirm that Wikipedia should be the last source on celebrity information.

“Please take Wikipedia out of your life, it’s a joke,” Nadia said on Morning at Home. Actor Imran Abbas, who was a guest on the show, shared his Wikipedia woes too, saying that 80% of the information about him on the site is misleading.

When Nadia asked him how he came to know that Wikipedia is a “joke”, Imran said, “There are several things, like I was born in Lahore.”

The actor added that both of his parents are “cricketers”, according to Wikipedia, not to mention it got the wrong date of his birth. He joked that there is perhaps someone who intends to end his career by posting this stuff on the website.

Nadia then went on to explain her own experience, saying that she found Hania Aamir listed as her spouse and herself as Hania’s.

Nadia wondered if Hania is aware of their profiles.

In February, Hania had expressed her disappointment with Wikipedia for giving a wrong date of birth on her profile. She remarked that the person who did it would have to “answer to God”.

