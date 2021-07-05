Nadia Jamil in tears after British Airways staff abandons her

Nadia Jamil, who announced last week that she has beaten cancer, broke down at Heathrow Airport after the British Airways staff abandoned her.

“It takes a lot to drain the positivity out of me,” the actor tweeted, sharing a video of herself from London. “British Airways, I’ve never been so intimidated, humiliated and helpless in my life.”

Nadia said that the staff left her asleep at Terminal 5. She wondered how possibly they could expect the actor to move herself and her three suitcases back to Cambridge, given the fact that she was in an immovable wheelchair. Nadia said she had asked for assistance in response to a follower’s question.

“Drained, alone, I had informed the staff of my health,” Nadia said. “Why would they leave me like this?”

Nadia kept asking for help but was constantly ignored, she added. The video shows her in tears, all by herself. She was eventually rescued by her aunt, who tried to film the staff’s recklessness. But they took her phone and forced her to delete the videos.

Nadia has received immense support from her followers, who are sharing posts on the actor’s timeline to show solidarity.

If my Aunt not been there last night I wld have had 2 call 999.

That is how serious the situation was last night.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is known for her highly publicised feud with the British Airways as well. In 2008, one of her bags had gone missing at Terminal 5, following which she abused the cabin crew. Naomi was unapologetic about it, calling the airline “disgusting”. She is banned from flying with the British Airways.

