Wednesday, July 14, 2021  | 3 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Nadia Hussain shares a video dancing with her 'girls'

Sanam Jang, Sunita Marshall applaud the performance

Posted: Jul 14, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/Nadia Hussain

Nadia Hussain has shared a video showing her sharing the stage with her daughters at an event and her fans can’t get over it.

“Dancing with my girls,” she wrote. The three performed to Shakar Wandaan from Mahira Khan’s Ho Mann Jahaan (2018). Nadia called it a “short cute dance”. 

Several celebrities, including Sanam Jang and Sunita Marshall, were taken with the performance.

“The girls have grown up!” commented Sanam.

Ali Kazmi posted heart emojis on the post.

Nadia’s fans praised her and her daughters’ traditional outfits as well.

Nadia has four children and is often questioned how she balances her work and personal life. In May, she launched her GO makeup palette.   

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 

dance Nadia Hussain
 
