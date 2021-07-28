Wednesday, July 28, 2021  | 17 Zilhaj, 1442
Entertainment

Mustafa Zahid: Men have collectively let women down

Posts an apology

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/Mustafa Zahid

Mustafa Zahid has posted an apology addressed to women for not standing up for them.

“To all the women of my country,” the singer wrote. “I’m ashamed, I’m angry and I’m sorry.”

Mustafa said there is nothing else he can do because men have collectively let women down over and over again. “We should have stood up when the first hand was raised on you, instead we decided to look the other way because we felt it was your personal matter.”

Several celebrities, including Mahira Khan and Osman Khalid Butt, have spoken up against rampant femicide following the murder of 27-year-old Noor Mukadam, who was the daughter of a former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam.

The case has prompted response from Hollywood as well. British actor Jameela Jamil urged men in Pakistan to stand up for women and remarked that violence against women in Pakistan and India no longer “surprises” her.

Related: Hollywood’s Jameela Jamil ‘disgusted’ by Noor Mukadam murder

“Let’s promise that we will not hesitate to call such men out when we see them around us,” said Mustafa. “We will not care about their relationship with us or their status in society.”

﻿
 
