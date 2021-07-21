Momina Mustehsan, Nimra Khan sing classic Bollywood song to perfection

Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan and actor Nimra Khan performed a beautiful rendition of the classic Indian song Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi.

Khan posted a clip of their duet on Instagram. The video has more than 70,000 views.

The video shows Mustehsan playing the guitar and singing the duet with Khan.

The song is from the movie Masoom, which was released in 1983.

The film featured Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Saeed Jaffrey, and Supriya Pathak.

