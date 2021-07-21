Wednesday, July 21, 2021  | 10 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Momina Mustehsan, Nimra Khan sing classic Bollywood song to perfection

The video has more than 70,000 views

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo Courtesy: nimrakhan_official/Instagram

Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan and actor Nimra Khan performed a beautiful rendition of the classic Indian song Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi.

Khan posted a clip of their duet on Instagram. The video has more than 70,000 views.

The video shows Mustehsan playing the guitar and singing the duet with Khan.

The song is from the movie Masoom, which was released in 1983.

The film featured Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Saeed Jaffrey, and Supriya Pathak.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Momina Mustehsan Nimra Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
momina mustehsan, momina mustehsan songs, momina mustehsan, momina mustehsan naat, nimra khan husband, nimra khan accident, nimra khan family, nimra khan drama, nimra khan instagram
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mehwish Hayat's TikTok with brother goes viral
Mehwish Hayat’s TikTok with brother goes viral
Watch: Yashma Gill brings you bulls worth millions
Watch: Yashma Gill brings you bulls worth millions
Maya Ali celebrates award with friends and family
Maya Ali celebrates award with friends and family
Jannat Mirza reveals when she is getting married
Jannat Mirza reveals when she is getting married
Naila Jafry dies after prolonged sickness
Naila Jafry dies after prolonged sickness
Iffat Omar clarifies ‘wow’ comment on Surekha Sikri’s death post
Iffat Omar clarifies ‘wow’ comment on Surekha Sikri’s death post
Shilpa Shetty’s husband arrested in pornography case
Shilpa Shetty’s husband arrested in pornography case
Bilquis Edhi lauds Imran Ashraf’s performance in Raqs-e-Bismil
Bilquis Edhi lauds Imran Ashraf’s performance in Raqs-e-Bismil
HUM family wedding: Who wore what
HUM family wedding: Who wore what
Nadia Hussain shares a video dancing with her ‘girls’
Nadia Hussain shares a video dancing with her ‘girls’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.