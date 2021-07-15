Minal Khan helps her ‘scared’ fiancé get vaccinated

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram posted pictures of him getting vaccinated while his fiancé Minal Khan accompanied him.

He posted the pictures on Instagram and it’s adorable how Minal keeps him distracted from the needle prick.

“Basically, I’m a little scared of injections. Sooooo here I am getting vaccinated while Minal is trying to keep my mind distracted,” said Ahsan while he suggested that everyone should get vaccinated.

Minal and Ahsan got engaged last month. They are one of the most popular celebrity couples in Pakistan.

