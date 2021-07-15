Thursday, July 15, 2021  | 4 Zilhaj, 1442
Minal Khan helps her ‘scared’ fiancé get vaccinated

Minal was keeping Ahsan Mohsindistracted

Posted: Jul 15, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: ahsanmohsinikram/Instagram

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram posted pictures of him getting vaccinated while his fiancé Minal Khan accompanied him.

He posted the pictures on Instagram and it’s adorable how Minal keeps him distracted from the needle prick.

“Basically, I’m a little scared of injections. Sooooo here I am getting vaccinated while Minal is trying to keep my mind distracted,” said Ahsan while he suggested that everyone should get vaccinated.

Minal and Ahsan got engaged last month. They are one of the most popular celebrity couples in Pakistan.

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram Minal Khan
 
