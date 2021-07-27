Tuesday, July 27, 2021  | 16 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Mia Khalifa announces she’s getting divorced after two years

Couple tried their ‘absolute hardest’ to make things work

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Twitter

Mia Khalifa, a Lebanese-American influencer, has announced that she and her husband Robert Sandberg are getting divorced.

She posted a note on Instagram to tell her followers about how the couple tried their “absolute hardest” to make their marriage work.

“We can confidently say we gave it our all in making our marriage work,” she said. “But after almost a year of therapy and efforts, we are walking away.”

The influencer added that there is no one single reason for their split, but “unresolvable and fundamental differences” that neither can blame the other for.

“We’re closing this chapter with no regrets and starting our own,” said Mia. The two will stay connected through their family, friends and the love for their dogs.

Mia was engaged to Robert, who is a Swedish chef, in March 2019 and tied the knot three months later.

She now runs her YouTube channel called Mia K, where she talks about botox, tours, sports and fashion. She has over 24 million followers on Instagram.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
divorce urdumia-khalifa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
mia khalifa vaccine, mia khalifa monthly income in rupees, mia khalifa tweet on israel, mia khalifa farmers protest, mia khalifa breaking news, mia khalifa robert sandberg, mia khalifa divorce
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Ayeza Khan re-enacts Kajol's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai character
Watch: Ayeza Khan re-enacts Kajol’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai character
Who would Hania Aamir ‘marry or date’?
Who would Hania Aamir ‘marry or date’?
Model Lara Mudhwal passes away in Balakot accident
Model Lara Mudhwal passes away in Balakot accident
Ali Zafar’s new music video crosses 1.3m views
Ali Zafar’s new music video crosses 1.3m views
Who tricked Jannat Mirza into eating meat?
Who tricked Jannat Mirza into eating meat?
Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri are now engaged
Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri are now engaged
Atif Aslam's new music video featuring Sajal Aly out now
Atif Aslam’s new music video featuring Sajal Aly out now
Babar Ali recreates iconic song with daughter
Babar Ali recreates iconic song with daughter
Aima Baig, Farhan Saeed's video pays tribute to Taylor Swift
Aima Baig, Farhan Saeed’s video pays tribute to Taylor Swift
Shilpa Shetty’s husband arrested in pornography case
Shilpa Shetty’s husband arrested in pornography case
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.