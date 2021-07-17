Saturday, July 17, 2021  | 6 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat’s TikTok with brother goes viral

Danish Hayat is her 'partner in crime'

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Photo: Instagram/Mehwish Hayat

Mehwish Hayat’s TikTok with her brother Danish Hayat is winning hearts on social media.

“Tried this new challenge with my partner in crime, Danish Hayat,” the actor wrote. “Please do try this at home.”

The video shows the Hayat siblings performing funky dance moves to the popular song Calabria

Mehwish often posts TikToks and fun videos with both of her siblings, Danish and Afsheen Hayat, who is a singer. Followers find their content amusing. 

Last week, Mehwish’s video showing her dancing with HUM Network’s president and founder Sultana Siddiqui had gone viral.

Related: Watch Mehwish Hayat burn up the dance floor at mehndi

It was filmed at Sultana’s grandson Shahmeer Shunaid’s mehndi.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

