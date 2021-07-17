Mehwish Hayat’s TikTok with brother goes viral

Mehwish Hayat’s TikTok with her brother Danish Hayat is winning hearts on social media.

“Tried this new challenge with my partner in crime, Danish Hayat,” the actor wrote. “Please do try this at home.”

The video shows the Hayat siblings performing funky dance moves to the popular song Calabria.

Mehwish often posts TikToks and fun videos with both of her siblings, Danish and Afsheen Hayat, who is a singer. Followers find their content amusing.

Last week, Mehwish’s video showing her dancing with HUM Network’s president and founder Sultana Siddiqui had gone viral.

It was filmed at Sultana’s grandson Shahmeer Shunaid’s mehndi.

