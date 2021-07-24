Saturday, July 24, 2021  | 13 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat hints at joining politics to bring about ‘change’

Says someone has to take PM Khan’s place in future

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Mehwish Hayat

Mehwish Hayat, Pakistan’s Tamgha-e-Imtiaz winning actor, has hinted at joining politics to bring about change in Pakistan.

“I’m inspired by the PTI government because they have brought about change in the country and they came with a vision,” Mehwish said in response to a question by journalist Sohail Warraich. 

When asked if she is interested in parliamentary or party politics, the actor said her aim is to bring about change, and only time will tell which system it is possible through.

“Imran Khan was a cricketer before,” Mehwish said. “When a cricketer can become a prime minister, why can’t an actress?”

The actor added that someone has to take PM Khan’s place in future and she could be a candidate for that.

Mehwish was awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in March 2019. She has spoken on several international forums about the representation of Muslims in film.

Related: Time to counter Muslim portrayal in Hollywood, Bollywood: Mehwish Hayat

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.


FaceBook WhatsApp
mehwish hayat Politics
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
mehwish hayat age, mehwish hayat mother, mehwish hayat instagram, mehwish hayat husband name, PM Khan, prime minister imran khan, politics
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mehwish Hayat's TikTok with brother goes viral
Mehwish Hayat’s TikTok with brother goes viral
Watch: Ayeza Khan re-enacts Kajol's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai character
Watch: Ayeza Khan re-enacts Kajol’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai character
Model Lara Mudhwal passes away in Balakot accident
Model Lara Mudhwal passes away in Balakot accident
Watch: Yashma Gill brings you bulls worth millions
Watch: Yashma Gill brings you bulls worth millions
Who tricked Jannat Mirza into eating meat?
Who tricked Jannat Mirza into eating meat?
Atif Aslam's new music video featuring Sajal Aly out now
Atif Aslam’s new music video featuring Sajal Aly out now
Naila Jafry dies after prolonged sickness
Naila Jafry dies after prolonged sickness
Shilpa Shetty’s husband arrested in pornography case
Shilpa Shetty’s husband arrested in pornography case
Iffat Omar clarifies ‘wow’ comment on Surekha Sikri’s death post
Iffat Omar clarifies ‘wow’ comment on Surekha Sikri’s death post
HUM family wedding: Who wore what
HUM family wedding: Who wore what
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.