Tuesday, July 27, 2021  | 16 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Meesha Shafi calls Saba Qamar’s femicide statement ‘epic hypocrisy’

Saba urged men to break 'bro codes' against harassers

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago

Saba Qamar’s statement calling for men to break their “bro codes” and speak out against harassers didn’t sit well with singer Meesha Shafi.
“This is what epic hypocrisy looks like, ladies and gentlemen,” Meesha wrote, sharing a screenshot of Saba’s statement.

On Monday, Saba posted a note on Instagram in which she shared a quote she had come across on social media. “Someone said today that all of us women are just one man away from being a hashtag and it sent shivers down my spine.”

Instagram/Saba Qamar

The actor urged men to stop supporting each other and staying silent on harassment that women face at their hands. “Please call out men in your circles with predatory behaviour.”

But Meesha thought Saba was being a “hypocrite” and, in a series of Instagram stories, explained why she thinks of Saba that way.

Instagram/Meesha Shafi

“Partying with, supporting, giving and sharing space, validating, endorsing and doing frivolous IG [Instagram] lives with known sexual harassers and then putting out holier than thou statements about calling out predators is literal hypocrisy.”

Meesha added that people don’t get to pass such remarks without holding themselves accountable for their enabling actions, defending and supporting predators after survivors have shared their experience against all odds.

Several celebrities, including Osman Khalid Butt and Mahira Khan, have spoken out against femicide in Pakistan. British actor Jameela Jamil has condemned the murder of 27-year-old Noor Mukadam, who was the daughter of a former diplomat, Shaukat Mukadam.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Meesha Shafi Saba Qamar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Meesha Shafi, saba Qamar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Ayeza Khan re-enacts Kajol's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai character
Watch: Ayeza Khan re-enacts Kajol’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai character
Who would Hania Aamir ‘marry or date’?
Who would Hania Aamir ‘marry or date’?
Model Lara Mudhwal passes away in Balakot accident
Model Lara Mudhwal passes away in Balakot accident
Ali Zafar’s new music video crosses 1.3m views
Ali Zafar’s new music video crosses 1.3m views
Who tricked Jannat Mirza into eating meat?
Who tricked Jannat Mirza into eating meat?
Babar Ali recreates iconic song with daughter
Babar Ali recreates iconic song with daughter
Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri are now engaged
Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri are now engaged
Atif Aslam's new music video featuring Sajal Aly out now
Atif Aslam’s new music video featuring Sajal Aly out now
Aima Baig, Farhan Saeed's video pays tribute to Taylor Swift
Aima Baig, Farhan Saeed’s video pays tribute to Taylor Swift
Shilpa Shetty’s husband arrested in pornography case
Shilpa Shetty’s husband arrested in pornography case
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.