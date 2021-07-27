Meesha Shafi calls Saba Qamar’s femicide statement ‘epic hypocrisy’

Saba Qamar’s statement calling for men to break their “bro codes” and speak out against harassers didn’t sit well with singer Meesha Shafi.



“This is what epic hypocrisy looks like, ladies and gentlemen,” Meesha wrote, sharing a screenshot of Saba’s statement.



On Monday, Saba posted a note on Instagram in which she shared a quote she had come across on social media. “Someone said today that all of us women are just one man away from being a hashtag and it sent shivers down my spine.”

The actor urged men to stop supporting each other and staying silent on harassment that women face at their hands. “Please call out men in your circles with predatory behaviour.”



But Meesha thought Saba was being a “hypocrite” and, in a series of Instagram stories, explained why she thinks of Saba that way.



“Partying with, supporting, giving and sharing space, validating, endorsing and doing frivolous IG [Instagram] lives with known sexual harassers and then putting out holier than thou statements about calling out predators is literal hypocrisy.”



Meesha added that people don’t get to pass such remarks without holding themselves accountable for their enabling actions, defending and supporting predators after survivors have shared their experience against all odds.



Several celebrities, including Osman Khalid Butt and Mahira Khan, have spoken out against femicide in Pakistan. British actor Jameela Jamil has condemned the murder of 27-year-old Noor Mukadam, who was the daughter of a former diplomat, Shaukat Mukadam.

