Wednesday, July 28, 2021  | 17 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Maya Ali throws Holi-themed bash to celebrate birthday

HSY, Hina Afridi attended it

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Posted: Jul 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Irfanistan

Maya Ali’s Holi-themed birthday bash in Lahore has taken social media by storm.

“Blessed to see another year,” the actor said.

Photo: Bilal Saeed Photography

It was attended by several celebrities, including designer HSY, who is Maya’s close friend. The photos and videos doing the rounds show tables laid with colors and water guns.

Model Hina Afridi attended the bash, too.

Some followers said that Maya shouldn’t have celebrated her birthday involving so many people, given the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Maya Ali has appeared in many dramas and films, including the hit Teefa in Trouble (2018). She is one of the most popular actors in Pakistan and has over five million followers on Instagram.

