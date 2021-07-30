Friday, July 30, 2021  | 19 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Maya Ali fulfills wish of fan battling cancer

Calls her a ‘strong, positive’ person

Posted: Jul 30, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/Maya Ali

Maya Ali is winning hearts on social media for fulfilling the wish of her fan who has been battling cancer.

“Hana Kamran is one of the strongest and bravest girls I had the honour of meeting,” the actor wrote. “Unfortunately, her father lost his life to COVID-19 earlier this year and she was then diagnosed with cancer.”

Maya said she and Hana talked about many things and called her a “positive and strong” person who is inspiring others with her courageous battle against cancer. Hana had expressed her wish to wear Maya Pret, the actor’s clothing label, and the brand said it was honoured to dress her.

“Her strength is her mother who is stronger than any other person,” Maya said. “I hope you grow to become even stronger and achieve every single dream of yours.”

Maya Ali is one of Pakistan’s most popular actors and has over five million followers on Instagram.

Maya Ali
 
