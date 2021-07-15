Thursday, July 15, 2021  | 4 Zilhaj, 1442
Maya Ali celebrates award with friends and family

The actor posted pictures on Instagram

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago

The Man Mayal actress, Maya Ali has won the Hum Style Award for Most Stylish Actor (Female). She celebrated her win with friends and family. Let’s a have a look at some of the pictures from the party.

“Alhamdulillah blessed with the best people in my life. Thank you to all of you who made it even more special. Love you all,” said Maya while expressing gratitude towards her special ones.

Maya Ali has always been a style icon for the masses. Not only her work as an actor is appreciated widely but her fashion statements have also been in the limelight. She recently launched her own fashion brand MAYA Prêt-a-Porter.

