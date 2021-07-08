Thursday, July 8, 2021  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Mansha Pasha explains why she didn’t change surname after marriage

She tied the knot with Jibran Nasir in April

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Mansha Pasha

Were you wondering too why Mansha Pasha didn’t change her surname after getting married to activist Jibran Nasir?

“Yes, because it’s not required in Islam,” was the actor’s response to a question from a follower.

Mansha then wrote in an Instagram story that she was not trying to be a “perfect Muslim”.

Photo: Instagram/Mansha Pasha

“Like everyone else reading this post, I am full of flaws and a sinner too,” she said. “But when and where I can, I do try to do my best to improve.”

Mansha remarked that Islam encourages women to keep their names as their identity and hence she decided not to change it.

Photo: Instagram/Mansha Pasha

The actor made it clear, however, that she was not judging women who keep the names of their husbands.

Mansha tied the knot with Jibran in April 2021. They are among the most favourite celebrity couples in Pakistan.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
jibran Nasir Mansha Pasha
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
mansha pasha, mansha pasha and jibran nasir, mansha pasha wedding, mansha pasha husband, mansha pasha age, mansha pasha dramas
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
HUM Style Awards 2021: Who wore what
HUM Style Awards 2021: Who wore what
Alizeh Shah takes over Twitter with strapless gown at HSA
Alizeh Shah takes over Twitter with strapless gown at HSA
Celebrities divided over ‘revealing’ outfits at HUM Style Awards 2021
Celebrities divided over ‘revealing’ outfits at HUM Style Awards 2021
Pakistani artist on sculpting Cardi B’s pregnancy, facing backlash
Pakistani artist on sculpting Cardi B’s pregnancy, facing backlash
Bushra Ansari shares a message after dance video goes viral
Bushra Ansari shares a message after dance video goes viral
Alizeh to perform with Ali Zafar at Hum Style Awards
Alizeh to perform with Ali Zafar at Hum Style Awards
Nadia Jamil in tears after British Airways staff abandons her
Nadia Jamil in tears after British Airways staff abandons her
Shah Rukh’s photos with Saira Banu melt hearts on Twitter
Shah Rukh’s photos with Saira Banu melt hearts on Twitter
Films to add to your watch list when cinemas reopen
Films to add to your watch list when cinemas reopen
Ainak Wala Jin makes a comeback as Return of Nastoor
Ainak Wala Jin makes a comeback as Return of Nastoor
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.