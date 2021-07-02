Making a tabla more difficult than playing it: manufacturer

Your browser does not support the video tag.

However, there is a complex technique behind the manufacturing of the instrument. A tabla maker named Aftab Ahmed explained the process on SAMAA TV morning show Naya Din on Thursday.

The manufacturer said that the tabla is made from animal skins such as goat and cows, adding that it takes three days to manufacture it.

Aftab remarked that it is a gruelling process and cannot be done by a person with injurie, adding that manufacturing it has taken a toll on him as well.

This instrument has an advantage over machines as it is handmade and produces a sweet sound, he remarked.

He also showed a combination of tablas that are used by the artists. He said each of them produces a different sound.