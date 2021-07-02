Friday, July 2, 2021  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Making a tabla more difficult than playing it: manufacturer

Instrument is an important part of classical music

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 hours ago

Tabla, a pair of twin hand drums, is an important part of classical, modern and other genres of music.

However, there is a complex technique behind the manufacturing of the instrument. A tabla maker named Aftab Ahmed explained the process on SAMAA TV morning show Naya Din on Thursday.

The manufacturer said that the tabla is made from animal skins such as goat and cows, adding that it takes three days to manufacture it.

Aftab remarked that it is a gruelling process and cannot be done by a person with injurie, adding that manufacturing it has taken a toll on him as well.

This instrument has an advantage over machines as it is handmade and produces a sweet sound, he remarked.

He also showed a combination of tablas that are used by the artists. He said each of them produces a different sound.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan tabla
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
tabla music, tabla song, tabla price in pakistan, tabla master, tabla ke gane, tabla in english, tabla sound, tabla de gane, tabla instrument,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Minal Khan releases her engagement video
Minal Khan releases her engagement video
Hareem Shah confirms marriage with a PPP leader
Hareem Shah confirms marriage with a PPP leader
Twitter wants to see more of Sajal, Wahaj Ali
Twitter wants to see more of Sajal, Wahaj Ali
Watch: Ayesha Omar dances with Bulbulay cast
Watch: Ayesha Omar dances with Bulbulay cast
When Sushmita Sen wowed Karachi with Urdu poetry
When Sushmita Sen wowed Karachi with Urdu poetry
Sajal, Syra, Yumna come together for Humayun Saeed, ISPR’s next
Sajal, Syra, Yumna come together for Humayun Saeed, ISPR’s next
Dhoop ki Deewar premiere takes Twitter by storm
Dhoop ki Deewar premiere takes Twitter by storm
Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Punjabi Titanic’ leaves fans in fits
Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Punjabi Titanic’ leaves fans in fits
Juggun Kazim’s house has a special feature for the elderly
Juggun Kazim’s house has a special feature for the elderly
Adnan Siddiqui supports Mariyam Nafees after 'indecent message' post
Adnan Siddiqui supports Mariyam Nafees after ‘indecent message’ post
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.