Lady Gaga brings back 1990s glamour with House of Gucci

Lady Gaga’s fans have been going gaga over her “stunning” portrayal of the woman who was behind one of the most infamous murders in the world of fashion.

The trailer for House of Gucci was released on Friday and received widespread acclaim.

The film is an adaptation of Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani in the film, former wife Maurizio Gucci.

Maurizio was the grandson of Guccio Gucci, founder of the namesake global fashion empire. Patrizia was charged with contract-killing of Maurizio, who was the label’s head from 1983 until he sold his stake in the company in 1993. She is Maurizio’s second cousin as well. Patrizia was arrested in 1997 and convicted of her husband’s murder a year later. She served 18 years in prison and was released in 2016.

A few stills from the shoot had gone viral in April and upset the Guccis, especially Patrizia.

“My grandfather was very handsome, like all the Guccis,” Patrizia said. “Very tall, with blue eyes and very elegant. He is played by Al Pacino, who is not very tall already.” She remarked that Pacino looked “fat, ugly and horrible” in the photo.

Patrizia accused Hollywood of stealing the Guccis’ identity and breaching their privacy for financial benefits.

House of Gucci has been directed by Ridley Scott. It stars Adam Driver and Jared Leto as well.

It will be released in November 2021.

