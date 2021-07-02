Friday, July 2, 2021  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Khaani writer Asma Nabeel dies in Karachi

She had been battling cancer

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Twitter

Asma Nabeel, writer of the popular drama serial Khaani, has passed away in Karachi.

“With a heavy heart I have to break this news that my bhabhi, Asma Nabeel, is no longer with us,” reads a post on Asma’s Facebook account.

Photo: Facebook/Asma Nabeel

Her funeral will take place at Jamia Islamia in Clifton today, Friday, at 2pm.

Asma had been fighting breast cancer and called herself a “warrior”. 

Feroze Khan, who starred in the writer’s most popular drama Khaani, said, “Asma loses her battle against cancer, but certainly won a better place up there.”

“Asma Nabeel, you warrior!” said Adnan Siddiqui. “Gone too soon. We were to witness your exceptionally written dramas many times over.”

Samina Peerzada wrote that Asma was a “brave heart and kind soul” who will be remembered for the work that she had yet to create.

“The way you [Asma] reached out to various screenwriters of Pakistan (including me) to form an association and got us together on one platform, we’ll always be indebted to you,” said Vasay Chaudhry. 

Mansha Pasha called the news of Asma’s passing the “saddest ever” and said she’s proud to have worked with her.

Asma was a poet and motivational speaker as well. Her other works include Khuda Mera Bhi Hai (2016) and Damsa (2019).

Asma Nabeel Khaani
 
