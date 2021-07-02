Khaani writer Asma Nabeel dies in Karachi

Asma Nabeel, writer of the popular drama serial Khaani, has passed away in Karachi.

“With a heavy heart I have to break this news that my bhabhi, Asma Nabeel, is no longer with us,” reads a post on Asma’s Facebook account.

Photo: Facebook/Asma Nabeel

Her funeral will take place at Jamia Islamia in Clifton today, Friday, at 2pm.

Asma had been fighting breast cancer and called herself a “warrior”.

Feroze Khan, who starred in the writer’s most popular drama Khaani, said, “Asma loses her battle against cancer, but certainly won a better place up there.”

– Asma Nabeel loses her battle against cancer but certainly won a better place up there.

May her soul rest in peace.

Inna lillahe wa inna ilyahe rajeoun. — Feroze Khan (@ferozekhaan) July 1, 2021

“Asma Nabeel, you warrior!” said Adnan Siddiqui. “Gone too soon. We were to witness your exceptionally written dramas many times over.”

#AsmaNabeel, you #warrior! Gone too soon…we were to witness your exceptionally written dramas many times over. May Allah grant you Jannah ul Firdous. Ameen 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/BwbrnJt90z — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) July 1, 2021

Samina Peerzada wrote that Asma was a “brave heart and kind soul” who will be remembered for the work that she had yet to create.

Asma Nabeel a cancer warrior a brave heart and a kind soul will be missed for her work that she yet had to create. She wrote KHAANi and many more. RIP dear soul. — Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) July 2, 2021

“The way you [Asma] reached out to various screenwriters of Pakistan (including me) to form an association and got us together on one platform, we’ll always be indebted to you,” said Vasay Chaudhry.

RIP Asma,the way you reached out to various screen writers of Pakistan (including me) to form an association & got us together on One platform,we will always be indebted to you.May Allah bless your soul & give you the highest rank in Janat.

Ameen

#AsmaNabeel pic.twitter.com/rd6uwfTpby — vasay chaudhry (@vasaych) July 1, 2021

Mansha Pasha called the news of Asma’s passing the “saddest ever” and said she’s proud to have worked with her.

The saddest news ever. Asma Nabeel has passed away.

I hope at such a moment amidst prayers for the departed, we remember how short life is.

She was a wonderfully positive person and I’m so proud to have worked in a serial written by her.

Thank you #asmanabeel — Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha) July 1, 2021

Asma was a poet and motivational speaker as well. Her other works include Khuda Mera Bhi Hai (2016) and Damsa (2019).

