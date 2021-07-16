Kareena Kapoor’s Pregnancy Bible lands her in trouble

Kareena Kapoor, who announced the launch of her parenting guide last week, has landed in hot water over the book’s title.

The Pregnancy Bible details Kareena’s life through pregnancy. She has written about her good and bad days, and emotional and physical struggles.

Some Christians have filed a complaint against the actor in Maharashtra, according to Bollywood Hungama.

The police said that no FIR has been registered.

Kareena unveiled the book on July 9 in a video posted on Instagram. She called it her “third child”.

“In many ways, this book is like my third child, from conception to its birth today,” she said. It has been vetted and approved by gynaecologists and obstetricians. Kareena has shared tips to manage morning sickness, exercise, wellness and preparing a nursery as well.

Kareena has two children with Saif Ali Khan. Her second son Jeh was born in February 2021. The couple has kept Jeh away from the paparazzi unlike his brother Taimur Ali Khan, who is already a celebrity.

