Friday, July 16, 2021  | 5 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s Pregnancy Bible lands her in trouble

A complaint has been filed against the actor

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago

Photo: Bollywood Hungama

Kareena Kapoor, who announced the launch of her parenting guide last week, has landed in hot water over the book’s title.

The Pregnancy Bible details Kareena’s life through pregnancy. She has written about her good and bad days, and emotional and physical struggles.

Some Christians have filed a complaint against the actor in Maharashtra, according to Bollywood Hungama.

The police said that no FIR has been registered.

Kareena unveiled the book on July 9 in a video posted on Instagram. She called it her “third child”.

“In many ways, this book is like my third child, from conception to its birth today,” she said. It has been vetted and approved by gynaecologists and obstetricians. Kareena has shared tips to manage morning sickness, exercise, wellness and preparing a nursery as well.

Related: Kareena Kapoor introduces her ‘third child’ to followers

Kareena has two children with Saif Ali Khan. Her second son Jeh was born in February 2021. The couple has kept Jeh away from the paparazzi unlike his brother Taimur Ali Khan, who is already a celebrity.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Kareena Kapoor Pregnancy Bible
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
kareena kapoor, kareena kapoor khan. pregnancy bible, kareena kapoor age, kareena kapoor music, kareena kapoor music with aamir khan, controversy
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Kareena Kapoor introduces her ‘third child’ to followers
Kareena Kapoor introduces her ‘third child’ to followers
Jannat Mirza shares an adorable picture with beau Umer Butt
Jannat Mirza shares an adorable picture with beau Umer Butt
Watch Mehwish Hayat burn up the dance floor at mehndi
Watch Mehwish Hayat burn up the dance floor at mehndi
Sajal Ali, Bilal Abbas wrap up Khel Khel Main
Sajal Ali, Bilal Abbas wrap up Khel Khel Main
Safety first: Shaniera advises Minal Khan to be ‘more responsible’
Safety first: Shaniera advises Minal Khan to be ‘more responsible’
Shahveer Jafry’s ‘lungi dance’ goes viral
Shahveer Jafry’s ‘lungi dance’ goes viral
Aima Baig shares photos with her ‘forever date’
Aima Baig shares photos with her ‘forever date’
Maya Ali celebrates award with friends and family
Maya Ali celebrates award with friends and family
Sarah Khan hints at surprise for fans on wedding anniversary
Sarah Khan hints at surprise for fans on wedding anniversary
Is Mahira Khan going to star opposite Tom Cruise?
Is Mahira Khan going to star opposite Tom Cruise?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.