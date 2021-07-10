Kareena Kapoor introduces her ‘third child’ to followers

Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of Bollywood’s leading actors, has opened up on her journey to motherhood in her Pregnancy Bible.

“So what’s been baking?” Kareena says in a video showing her in a kitchen. She removes a tray from the oven and unveils her debut novel. “This is what’s been baking.”

Kareena announced The Pregnancy Bible in December 2020 to help expecting women. She gave birth to her second son in February and kept him away from the media. Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor has confirmed, however, that the child has been named Jeh.

“In many ways, this book is like my third child, from conception to its birth today,” Kareena said. Her book has been vetted and approved by gynaecologists and obstetricians.

The Pregnancy Bible details Kareena’s life through pregnancy. She has written about her good and the bad days, and emotional and physical struggles.

Kareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan. Their first child Taimoor was born in 2016 and is already popular with the paparazzi.

