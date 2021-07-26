Karan takes over Bigg Boss as ‘over the top’ host

Karan Johar is all set to host the OTT version of the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

“Big Boss OTT will be so over the top that only someone absolutely over the top could have matched the vibe,” web channel Voot announced, unveiling a poster showing Karan in an electric blue blazer.

Other names doing the rounds for hosting were Bigg Boss 13 winner Shehnaaz Gill, participant Sidharth Shukla and filmmakers Rohit Roy and Farah Khan, according to Bollywood Life.

Bigg Boss OTT will start streaming six weeks before the show’s TV premiere, which is hosted by Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows in both India and Pakistan. Each one its seasons has produced viral memes, including model Pooja Missra’s What is this Behaviour?.

