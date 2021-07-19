Monday, July 19, 2021  | 8 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

John Cena returns to WWE after 15-month absence

He confronted Roman Reigns after a championship match

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: WWE/Twitter

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion John Cena has made a surprise return to the stage after 15 months.

He appeared in the Money In The Bank pay-per-view after Roman Reigns defended his WWE Universal Championship against Edge.

The 16-time world champion stood toe-to-toe with the former Shield member. The Cenation leader received a thunderous ovation by the fans.

In the other fights of the event, Nikki Cross and Big E. Langston won their ladder matches.

The Uso won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship after beating father-son team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

AJ Styles and Omos retained their Raw Tag Team Championship against The Viking Raiders.

Charlotte Flair became the new Raw Women’s Champion as she overcame Rhea Ripley.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
John Cena Money In The Bank wwe
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
John Cena WWE, John Cena return, John Cena WWE, John Cena vs Roman Reigns, John Cena shirts, John Cena return, 2021 Money In The Bank, WWE Money In the Back,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mehwish Hayat's TikTok with brother goes viral
Mehwish Hayat’s TikTok with brother goes viral
Jannat Mirza shares an adorable picture with beau Umer Butt
Jannat Mirza shares an adorable picture with beau Umer Butt
Watch Mehwish Hayat burn up the dance floor at mehndi
Watch Mehwish Hayat burn up the dance floor at mehndi
Sajal Ali, Bilal Abbas wrap up Khel Khel Main
Sajal Ali, Bilal Abbas wrap up Khel Khel Main
Safety first: Shaniera advises Minal Khan to be ‘more responsible’
Safety first: Shaniera advises Minal Khan to be ‘more responsible’
Shahveer Jafry’s ‘lungi dance’ goes viral
Shahveer Jafry’s ‘lungi dance’ goes viral
Maya Ali celebrates award with friends and family
Maya Ali celebrates award with friends and family
Jannat Mirza reveals when she is getting married
Jannat Mirza reveals when she is getting married
Aima Baig shares photos with her ‘forever date’
Aima Baig shares photos with her ‘forever date’
Is Mahira Khan going to star opposite Tom Cruise?
Is Mahira Khan going to star opposite Tom Cruise?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.